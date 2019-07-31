8 in the Air: Mississippi Valley Fair celebrates 100 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Mississippi Valley Fair has been around for 100 years.

The fair runs from Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4. An estimated 300,000 people were expected to visit the 85 acre site during the 2019 fair. In honor of the big anniversary, visitors will find 100 tractors on display.

Entry into the fair costs $10 per day for adults. Kids get in for $5 per day. Back in 1945, admission was 75-cents for adults and 35-cents for kids.

