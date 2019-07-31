× 2019 Bix Jazz festival to spread music along both sides of the river

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix Jazz Festival is spreading out the music for its 48th year by playing on both sides of the river.

For the first time ever, the festival will be in Moline as well as Davenport.

The 2019 festival runs from Thursday, August 1 – Saturday, August 3.

Jazz fans can catch free music on Friday at Bass Street Landing in Moline from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Free music will also be available in Davenport’s LeClaire Park that day from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The festival is hosted each year by the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society. Thousands of people take part in the festival each year, and the event is put on by more than 100 volunteers.

