Weather to show little change in the days ahead

Its one of those days when the weather is so nice you want to throw in a bottle and save for later. We might have to grab a few more bottles!

Highs today have climbed in the lower 80s with low humidity. This pleasantly dry air will also cool quite nicely with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s.

This fabulous weather will extend through the rest of the work week and even through the weekend. We’ll see temperatures inch up a degree or two each day before peaking next Monday with highs reaching 90. Could see a stray shower come later Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, nothing of significance until potentially next Tuesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

