DES MOINES, Iowa -- In the 3A quarterfinals, Assumption beat Boone 7-3 and Central DeWitt dominated Centerville 11-1. Now the two Quad City area teams will face each other in the semi final game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
STATE BASEBALL: Assumption bests Boone, Central DeWitt dominates Centerville
