STATE BASEBALL: Assumption bests Boone, Central DeWitt dominates Centerville

Posted 10:56 pm, July 30, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In the 3A quarterfinals, Assumption beat Boone 7-3 and Central DeWitt dominated Centerville 11-1. Now the two Quad City area teams will face each other in the semi final game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.