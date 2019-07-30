‘Pink Lady Bandit’ arrested in North Carolina after string of bank robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The alleged "Pink Lady Bandit" is in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Charlotte Division announced two arrests Monday after a string of bank robberies on the East Coast.

Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 28, were arrested on Sunday. Investigators found the two at the Charlotte Speedway Inn and Suites in Charlotte.

The FBI believes they are responsible for at least four bank robberies.

The first was on July 20 at an Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Three days later, a robbery was reported at M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The next day, the robbers allegedly struck again at a Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina.

The last reported robbery was at a BB&T in Hamlet, North Carolina, on Friday.

According to the FBI, the bureau worked with police from Greenville, Ayden, Hamlet, Carlisle and Delaware State to identify the "Pink Lady Bandit" as Circe Baez.

Additional evidence pointed to Moralez as an accomplice.

They were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where they're both held under a $4 million bond.

So far, they have both been charged in the Ayden and Hamlet robberies. Baez was also charged by Carlisle police.

The FBI reports it's likely that both will be charged by other agencies as well.

According to the FBI, the investigation involved the help of several agencies, including FBI Charlotte, Delaware State Police, Carlisle Police Department, Ayden Police Department, Hamlet Police Department, Greenville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, FBI Baltimore, and FBI Philadelphia.