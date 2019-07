Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Moline's new chief of police was sworn in Tuesday, July 30 at city hall.

Chief Darren Gault says he's lived in Moline for more than 20 years.

He served as a police officer in East Moline during that time.

The new chief says juvenile crime, car thefts, and gun violence are some of the biggest issues Moline faces.

The city is hosting a public meet and greet with Chief Gault at the police department in two weeks.