× Man dead, woman injured after crash on I-80 near Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa — One man is dead and one woman is injured after an SUV rear-ended a semi-truck tractor on Interstate 80 just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Colton Drye was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The Texas resident, who was headed eastbound near Mile Marker 289, did not slow down while merging for the road construction and crashed into the truck that was fully stopped, the report said.

An ambulance took a 22-year-old woman from California to a nearby hospital for injuries caused by the crash. It was not immediately clear which vehicle she was riding in.

Her current condition is unknown.