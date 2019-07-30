× Lost cell service today? You’re not alone

Verizon Wireless is reporting outages nationwide.

The Quad Cities, Rockford, Chicago and Des Moines showed up as major outage areas, according to the Verizon Outage Map. The outages started Tuesday morning, July 30.

Users took to social media to voice their concerns, with may focusing their issues to the Twitter account @VZWSupport.

The following is a statement from Verizon Wireless public relations:

“We are currently experiencing a network issue impacting wireless service for some customers in the Upper Midwest including the Rockford, IL, and Davenport, IA, metro areas. Our engineers and technicians have identified the hardware issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Affected customers can still make and receive calls by enabling wifi calling on their devices. Instructions on how to enable this free service can be found at: https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs/ “