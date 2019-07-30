I-74 Eastbound ramp closed for semi rollover, gas leak

Posted 3:24 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, July 30, 2019

WQAD photo

MOLINE, Illinois- Police closed the I-74 Eastbound ramp to I280 Westbound for a semi rollover.

State Police say the accident happened Tuesday, July 30.

The truck came to a rest in the center median and there were no injuries.

Moline Fire Department was on scene and closed the ramp while diesel fuel leaking from the truck was stopped.

They say the ramp will be re-opened once the fire department clears the area.

The 51 -year-old driver was given a ticket for failure to reduce speed.

As of 3:22 p.m. Tuesday the ramp was closed.

