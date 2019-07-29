× Vettes on the River Announced As Three Degree Recipient for August

Vettes on the River has been selected as the August recipient for the Three Degree Guarantee.

Vettes on the River will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet Buick for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Vettes on the River is an all-Corvette car show with judging done by Quad Cities veterans. All proceeds from this annual event are donated to local Quad Cities veterans’ organizations. Corvette drivers come from all over the country to gather along the Mighty Mississippi River in LeClaire, Iowa, and show off their pride and joy while supporting veterans. This year’s event is August 24.

If you would like to learn more about the Vettes on the River or on how to participate, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.