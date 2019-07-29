× Refreshing temps in the days ahead… No rainfall for a while

Sun is returning in our afternoon skies as plenty of subsidence or drying builds in from the departing cool front.

Skies will be mostly clear this evening and continue for the rest of the night with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Steering winds aloft out of the northwest will remain so for the next couple of days allowing daytime highs to only reach around 78 to 83 degrees.

Flow will become more zonal in the days to follow resulting in temperatures slowly improving each day. The mercury will peak by the weekend with highs approaching 90 degrees.

What about any needed rainfall? Well, we certainly missed out on most of our towns early this morning, and it appears to be the trend not only the rest of this week but into the weekend. Next potential chance may not be until this time next week. Ugh!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here