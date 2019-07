Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A QC trucking business is under investigation after it closed without warning.

Hundreds of workers are without a job and a paycheck after the sudden closure of LME trucking, the business has a terminal in Rock Island.

Iowa Workforce Development says the business didn't give the legally required 60 days notice.

IWD says people who didn't get their last paycheck should file a complaint, other resources are also available through their website.