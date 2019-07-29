× McDonough County two-car collision injures four

MOUND TOWNSHIP, Illinois — A late night crash in McDonough County harmed three people and seriously injured one.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, the two cars collided on Route 95 near Mount Township, Illinois and injured all involved.

The driver of the first car, a 49-year-old male from Adair, IL, did not stop at an intersection and was struck by the second car, driven by a 25-year-old St. David, IL male. The second car also had two passengers, a 46-year-old Bushnell, IL female and a 21-year-old female from Bardolph, IL.

The driver of the first car was flown out from the scene with serious injuries, while everyone from the second car was taken to a hospital with less serious damage.

No charges have been pressed. News8 will follow the incident as the Illinois State Police release more information.