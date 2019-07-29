Iowa City officer shot with BB gun returns fire

Posted 8:03 pm, July 29, 2019, by

police lights, officer, cop, on duty. MGN Image

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City police officer was shot by a BB gun then returned fire, shooting the person with the BB gun.

According to The Gazzette, both the person and officer were hospitalized. Officials have not released either party’s names.

Police said the incident started around 3:29 p.m.

An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at 11 Highway 1 West. Police said a suspect was located nearby and the incident appears to have taken place near a bus stop at 1200 S. Riverside Drive.

According to police, the suspect shot a BB gun at him multiple times, hitting him in the face. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect.

