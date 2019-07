× Heavy police presence and building taped off in Davenport for investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Our News 8 team confirmed an active investigation as several police vehicles were lined up outside a building in Davenport.

Monday, July 29, Several police vehicles lined the streets near 3rd and Filmore streets in Davenport.

They were outside a building completely taped off with caution tape.

Davenport Police confirmed they were collecting evidence on the shooting and there were no injuries.

WQAD will update this article as we receive more information.