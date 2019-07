On this episode of Heat in the Clouds we meet the newest member of the StormTrack8 weather team, Meteorologist Morgan Strackbein! Hear what she’s experienced here in the Quad Cities so far and why she chose to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Have an idea for a future show topic? Simply send me an email!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here