Galesburg: 2 arrested and a pound of meth seized during Amtrak bust
GALESBURG, Illinois- 2 people are behind bars after police say they were transporting more than a pound of meth on the Amtrak train.
On Saturday, July 27, The Knox County Sheriff found and seized approximately 708 grams (approximately 1.5 pounds) of ICE Methamphetamine.
In a Facebook post, Knox County Detectives say they received a tip from Amtrak Police that a subject was riding the train and might be transporting ICE Methamphetamine.
The following people were arrested:
Darylle R. Hart, 44.
Sarah E. Browning, 33.
Both people were charged with the possession of methamphetamine 400 – 900 grams, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 400 – 900 grams.
Both are being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.
The street value of the seized Methamphetamine is approximately $70,000.00.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Amtrak Police and the Allegany County Narcotic’s Task Force (Maryland.)