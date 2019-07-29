× Galesburg: 2 arrested and a pound of meth seized during Amtrak bust

GALESBURG, Illinois- 2 people are behind bars after police say they were transporting more than a pound of meth on the Amtrak train.

On Saturday, July 27, The Knox County Sheriff found and seized approximately 708 grams (approximately 1.5 pounds) of ICE Methamphetamine.

In a Facebook post, Knox County Detectives say they received a tip from Amtrak Police that a subject was riding the train and might be transporting ICE Methamphetamine.

The following people were arrested:

Darylle R. Hart, 44.



Sarah E. Browning, 33.

Both people were charged with the possession of methamphetamine 400 – 900 grams, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 400 – 900 grams.

Both are being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

The street value of the seized Methamphetamine is approximately $70,000.00.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Amtrak Police and the Allegany County Narcotic’s Task Force (Maryland.)