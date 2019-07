× Coming soon: Intermittent stops on Moline River Drive

MOLINE, Illinois- Soon your commute may be affected as Moline announces traffic changes to River Drive for construction.

According to the city, on Tuesday, July 30,if weather allows there will be intermittent stops for traffic on River Drive.

The stops will be near the I-74 ramps from 6:30 a.m- 12:00 p.m to allow concrete trucks access to the construction site for a concrete pour.