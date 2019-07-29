Bullet found lodged in woman’s bra strap after deadly Brooklyn park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN N.Y. — One person was killed and 11 others were injured in a Saturday shooting at a Brooklyn park, but it could have been worse if not for one of the victim's bra straps.

Daniesa Murdaugh, 21, was one of thousands at the annual Old Timers Event when gunfire erupted. She said her bra strap stopped a bullet from piercing her spine.

“I believe God covered my baby," Murdaugh's mother said. "When EMS had cut her bra strap off, the bullet was just sitting on her bra strap."

Murdaugh was one of seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55 who were injured. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head.

"It stings and it's sore and I can't put any type of pressure on my left side," Murdaugh said after she was released from the hospital Sunday.

She feels unsafe in the aftermath of the shooting.

"You can't go outside and have fun without thinking somebody got a gun and I got to run soon," Murdaugh said.

No arrests have yet been made.