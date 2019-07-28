THE CITIES PODCAST: A new era for Rock Island schools

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the new superintendent of Rock Island-Milan Schools. Dr. Reginald Lawrence says the district’s diversity is what drew him to the Quad Cities. But he did have concerns about the education climate in the state.

He talks about that, plus his vision for the future, what is the district’s biggest challenge, what’s the biggest asset for Rock Island schools.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.