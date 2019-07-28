× Rural Clinton County crash injuries several, kills one

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A rolling crash west of Folletts, Iowa resulted in the injury of three occupants and the death of one.

Clinton County Deputies were called to the scene of the accident on Friday, July 26th around 1:30 p.m. The deputies found the car wrecked in the ditch with one passenger having been ejected from the vehicle.

The three occupants were transferred to Genesis Hospital while the passenger was rushed to the University of Iowa hospital, although she died from her injuries.

The event is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The names of those involved have not yet been released.