Michigan man falls to death at Starved Rock

Posted 1:47 pm, July 28, 2019, by

Photo by Shane Simmons

LA SALLE COUNTY, Illinois — A 31-year-old man from Michigan was found dead after falling off of a cliff at the Starved Rock Lodge just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to a report from the La Salle News Tribune. 

Illinois Conservation Police responded to a 911 call from Starved Rock employees who had seen him land and remain unresponsive. The fall appears to be an accident that had taken place after the man crossed into a restricted area behind the Great Hall.

The employees and emergency responders climbed up debris to reach the man’s position and help firefighters preform a rope rescue to recover him. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

According to Conversation Police Sgt. Phil Wire, alcohol may be involved in the accident and an autopsy had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The results of the investigation and the man’s name have not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.