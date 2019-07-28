× Michigan man falls to death at Starved Rock

LA SALLE COUNTY, Illinois — A 31-year-old man from Michigan was found dead after falling off of a cliff at the Starved Rock Lodge just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to a report from the La Salle News Tribune.

Illinois Conservation Police responded to a 911 call from Starved Rock employees who had seen him land and remain unresponsive. The fall appears to be an accident that had taken place after the man crossed into a restricted area behind the Great Hall.

The employees and emergency responders climbed up debris to reach the man’s position and help firefighters preform a rope rescue to recover him. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

According to Conversation Police Sgt. Phil Wire, alcohol may be involved in the accident and an autopsy had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The results of the investigation and the man’s name have not been released.