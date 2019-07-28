× Body found in Mississppi River near Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa — Police are working to recover a body found in the Mississippi river on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, the body was found south of the 280 bridge near Buffalo and Andalusia around 1:30 p.m after a person boating on the river spotted it.

Crews from Andalusia Fire, Rock Island Sheriff’s, and Scott County Sheriff’s were dispatched to a nearby island to recover and investigate the body.

Crews are still on the river in boats investigating the scene. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department will release more information when it becomes available