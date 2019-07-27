Sportscast July 27, 2019

Posted 10:51 pm, July 27, 2019, by

The 45th running of the QCT Bix 7 is in the books and it was a couple of fist time winners.  On the Men's side Leonard Barsoton is the overall winner hitting the line in 32:34.  In the Women's race Joyciline Jepkosgei turns it on down the Brady St. hill to claim her first Bix 7 win.

Assumption Softball won their third straight State Championship becoming the 5th team in state history to accomplish that feat.  Now the Lady knights will prepare for a fourth state title and feel they will have plenty returning to get them back to Fort Dodge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.