Sportscast July 27, 2019

The 45th running of the QCT Bix 7 is in the books and it was a couple of fist time winners. On the Men's side Leonard Barsoton is the overall winner hitting the line in 32:34. In the Women's race Joyciline Jepkosgei turns it on down the Brady St. hill to claim her first Bix 7 win.

Assumption Softball won their third straight State Championship becoming the 5th team in state history to accomplish that feat. Now the Lady knights will prepare for a fourth state title and feel they will have plenty returning to get them back to Fort Dodge.