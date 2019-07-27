× Leonard Barsoton and Joyciline Jepkosgei win Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race is over and the winners of the 2019 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race have been crowned.

Thousands of runners hit the Davenport streets in the morning of Saturday, July 27th, but only a few could take home the victory in the 7-mile race.

In the men’s race, Kenyan runner Leonard Barsoton broke a tight race and soared ahead to win with a time of 32:34. The women’s race saw Joyciline Jepkosgei, also from Kenya, break a close two-person competition late in the game to take the gold in just over 36 minutes.