Leonard Barsoton and Joyciline Jepkosgei win Bix 7

Posted 4:52 pm, July 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, July 27, 2019

Men's race winner Leonard Barsoton

Women’s race winner Joyciline Jepkosgei

 

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race is over and the winners of the 2019 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race have been crowned.

Thousands of runners hit the Davenport streets in the morning of Saturday, July 27th, but only a few could take home the victory in the 7-mile race.

In the men’s race, Kenyan runner Leonard Barsoton broke a tight race and soared ahead to win with a time of 32:34. The women’s race saw Joyciline Jepkosgei, also from Kenya, break a close two-person competition late in the game to take the gold in just over 36 minutes.

