Davenport woman found dead in home; cause unknown

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Davenport police officers were dispatched to a home on the 6900 block of Oak Street a little after 7:30 a.m. responding to a call reporting an unresponsive woman. The 39-year old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davenport Police are investigating the incident. No more information is available at this time. News8 will follow the story and update as information is released.