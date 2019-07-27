× Area schools receive literacy program grants from Illinois Secretary of State

Two schools in the area are receiving sizable grants for their adult literacy programs.

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in grants for programs across the state for programs that specialize adult literacy education on Thursday, July 25th. The two area schools receiving money are Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon and Black Hawk College in Rock Island.

In a statement in the press release outlining the grant program, White explained his devotion to supporting adult literacy programs by saying ““An estimated 2.1 million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. I am pleased to provide funding for 113 local literacy projects that will allow adult learners to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

Sauk Valley Community College’s “Project VITAL” is receiving $49,529 and Black Hawk College’s “Adult Volunteer Literacy” is getting $43,852. Both of these programs offer tutoring services for adults over 17 years of age who have a reading level below that of 9th grade. They teach basic skills like reading, writing, and math to those adults in extra need of assistance. They rely on volunteer services and keep their tutorship programs free to use .