× Warmest weekend we’ll see for a while… Showers chances still on track, too

Morning clouds quickly giving way to that summer sun as temperatures this afternoon will soar well into the 80s. With a bit more humidity to work with, temperatures overnight will only drop around 70 degrees.

That takes us to the BIX race starting at 8am Saturday morning… and it will be on the warm side. You’ll get your sun with temperatures ranging between 75 to 78 degrees in the first hour of the race. Moderate humidity expected too, but the runners we’ll also experience a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs later Saturday will top around the 90 degree mark with more sun and lower 90s anticipated on Sunday.

Next and last chance for rainfall for the rest of the month is still on track for Sunday night into Monday morning. A broken line of mainly showers and a few claps of thunder has the potential of producing a tenth to maybe as high as a half an inch of rainfall. Obviously, a bit more would be better. Right?

Have a great weekend!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here