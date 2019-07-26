× STATE SOFTBALL: Assumption three-peats, North Scott falls in 4A title game

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three Quad-City-area teams were looking for a state title on Friday and just one managed to come out on top.

In the 3A title game, Davenport Assumption took on Louisa-Muscatine. The Lady Knights were looking to three-peat, while the Falcons hoped to grasp a title in their new class. In the end, Assumption came out on top 7-4 and the Falcons took home second place.

In 4A, North Scott went head-to-head with Carlisle. Carlisle put up just one run, winning the 4A title 1-0. North Scott walked away with second place.