Rock Island apartment building gets $11 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A nearly 50-year-old apartment building in Rock Island has been renovated.

Two Rivers Point in the 3100 block of 9th Street got an $11 million makeover, and was unveiled on Friday, July 26.

The building's 11 stories and 141 units got new flooring, baseboards and paint. All of the kitchens were redone with new counter-tops, cabinets and new appliances. In the bathrooms, new tubs, sinks and vanities were installed. The bathrooms also got exxtra towel racks and accessible handles on cabinet doors and drawers.

On the outside, the improvements included tuck-pointing and sealing the brickwork, new landscaping, updated signs and a new patio with sidewalks outside the community room.