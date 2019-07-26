NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: We’re Getting Slimy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever heard of FLOAM? It's a cross being Play-Doh and SLIME and can be used like putty -- except it's not.

Are you confused yet? Don't worry, because on Nailed It or Failed It Friday, July 26th, we showed you how to make it! All you need is three ingredients - Borax, Elmer's School Glue, and Polystyrene Beads - plus some water and food coloring or liquid watercolor paint (optional). Click the video above to see how we put it all together, click the video below to see how it turned out, and then click here for specific instructions from the blog - Growing a Jeweled Rose.

Eric was in charge of our Cocktail of the Week and since the Quad City Times Bix 7 is coming up on Saturday, July 27th, he made Rum Runners! Get it!? Here's the recipe:

There are a lot of ingredients, but there are equal parts so here we go:

1 ounce of Bacardi rum

1 ounce of banana liqueur

1 ounce of blackberry brandy

1 ounce of pineapple juice

1 ounce of orange juice

1 ounce of lime juice

In order to combine ingredients, I purchased lime flavored Bacardi rum. That meant I didn't need the lime juice. In addition, I got cans of "pineapple orange juice" which means I didn't have to get both.

Put all of the above ingredients in a shaker, shake vigorously, and then pour over ice.

Garnish with an orange wedge and enjoy!