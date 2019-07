Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- A man was rescued from the Mississippi River after overturning his canoe near Clinton, Iowa.

The man was canoeing with a woman near Lock and Dam 13, according to a spokesperson with the Clinton Fire Department. The pair was just north of the dam when the man's canoe flipped Friday afternoon, July 26. Gear inside the vessel made it difficult to turn back upright.

Crews were able to rescue the man and the fire department said he was not hurt.