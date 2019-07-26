UPDATED: I-74 Iowa-bound right lane closed

Posted 11:06 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, July 26, 2019

The I-74 Iowa-bound, right lane was closed on Friday, July 26, 2019 at around 11 a.m.

Officers have opened both lanes and traffic is flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL POST: On the I-74 bridge, authorities closed the right lane for Iowa-bound traffic around 11 a.m. on Friday.

In the left lane, traffic is backed-up and slow moving. Before the bridge, cars in both lanes are slowed beyond River Drive.

A Channel 8 viewer at the scene said there appeared to be a crash involving a motorcycle.

We are working to learn more about the cause of the back-up, stick with us for updates.

