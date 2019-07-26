× Bettendorf toddler diagnosed with rare polio-like illness to be recognized at River Bandits game

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities toddler is being recognized for his brave recovery with a rare condition.

Wyatt Loes was two years old when he was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis AFM. It’s a condition that’s often described as being polio-like and affects the nervous system.

The little boy’s symptoms started with a fever, but by the time he got to the doctor’s office, he was losing function of his limbs, ultimately unable to walk, sit up or stand, according to a spokesperson from Genesis Health System.

“He basically was paralyzed,’’ said Wyatt’s grandfather, Dale Ziegler. “It was just so unbelievable. At first, we didn’t know what it was or if it was fixable.’’

Wyatt’s diagnosis came around the same time that more than 200 other kids in the United States were diagnosed with the same illness.

Eight months later, Wyatt was walking again and gaining his strength back in other ways.

“I believe the therapies have made a huge difference in high recovery,’’ said his mom Ana Loes. “Not only physically, but emotionally and socially. The benefit has not only been to Wyatt, but all of us.”

As of July of 2019, it was uncertain how much of his arm function Wyatt would regain. Ana said that due to the rarity of the condition, there’s no way to tell what the outcome will be.

“Some of the specialists believe he was lucky that this happened at such a young age,” said Ana. “His body is still growing so maybe his nerves and function will return. A full recovery? Chances are pretty slim but we keep working at it.’’

On Friday, July 26, Wyatt’s recovery will be recognized by the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. It’s part of a program called “Home Runs for Life” which is aimed at celebrating patient recoveries.

