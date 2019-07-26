16-year-old arrested in connection to rash of Kewanee burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested on theft and drug charges after a rash of burglaries was reported in parts of Kewanee.

Amid an investigation into the string of residential burglaries, officers got word that the burglary suspect was in the area of North Union and North Jackson Street on Tuesday, July 23. According to a statement from the Kewanee Police Department, the suspect ran away and escaped into a wooded area.

As they continued their investigation, police said the suspect committed more burglaries after he ran from officers. The suspect was eventually captured in the 300 block of Beach Avenue that evening.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Kewanee Police Department before being transferred to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg.

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with four counts of residential burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, theft, possession of meth, and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.

The burglaries had been reported in the northwest and northeast areas of Kewanee. Police said they suspected that more people were involved in the string of crimes.

" The Kewanee Police Department advises all residents to keep all vehicles, houses, garages, and other building locked and secured," read a post on their Facebook page. "Please contact the police if you observe suspicious activity."