WIU welcomes new acting president

MACOMB, Illinois- There's new leadership at Western Illinois University.

Dr. Martin Abraham is the new acting president of the university.

Abraham had been named provost and academic vice president back in May of 2019.

He now leads the university after former President Jack Thomas resigned in June, over pressure from layoffs and falling enrollment.

At the meeting, Western also introduced a new admissions director, Doug Freed.

He says administrators need to be more aggressive on enrollment.

They're using a new communication tracking software to help with connecting to Illinois high schools and community colleges.