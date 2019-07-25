× Two men drown in backyard pool in Davenport after one tries to rescue the other

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police in Davenport have confirmed that the two men who drowned in a backyard pool died after one was trying to save the other.

The two men, Mark Anderson and Kenneth Anderson, were found dead in a pool in the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road around 9 p.m. Monday, July 22. Police said the two died in an accidental drowning.

Surveillance video showed that Kenneth was having trouble in the pool and Mark tried to rescue him, according to police. There is no family relation between the two men.

Both Mark and Kenneth were teachers in the Quad Cities area.

Scott County Auditor records indicate the house where the drowning happened is owned by John Wisor who also owns the nearby 11th Street Precinct Tavern.