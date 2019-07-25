Pay It Forward awards man who builds his community up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- “Everyone is his neighbor," said Jayne O'Brien. For the last few years Jayne and the Moline CDC have been working to keep Moline neighborhoods beautiful with the help and guidance of Bill Abel.

“He exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and how important that is,” said O'Brien.

Between potting plants and raising money for parks, Bill does it all rain or shine.

“After watching Bill work tirelessly one day in June in torrential downpours, it was just another example of how dedicated and community minded he is,” said O'Brien. That dedication deserved to be rewarded.

“Jayne thank you very much for nominating Bill Abel a guy who is truly about the community and always willing to get his hands dirty, " said Alvaro Macias, with Ascentra Credit Union. "He's a guy who exemplifies the core values at Ascentra Credit Union of listening, caring and doing what's right and for that reason I'd like to present you with three hundred dollars so that you may Pay It Forward congratulations."

Bill was only expecting to sit down for some coffee and talk about future clean up plans but he walked in to see a camera and a lot of his fellow volunteers staring and waiting.

“On behalf of WQAD and Ascentra I'd like to present to you three hundred dollars to Pay it Forward. I nominated you not because of your commitment to not just community but your neighborhood and that you see everyone as your neighbor,” said O'Brien.

“I feel wonderful I am just totally overwhelmed I would not expect this kind of honor in a million years frankly,” said Bill. His work focuses on building a better community to live in.

“Having neighbors come together and get to know each other better and strengthen the fabrication of the community as well as getting to know our leaderships in the city of Moline it really helps to make for a stronger community and a more cohesive neighborhood,” said Bill.

So everyone can feel welcome.

