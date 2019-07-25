× On track for 90 this BIX Weekend… Shower/thunderstorm chance to follow

Weather has remained persistent the past several days with a good deal of sun, seasonal temperatures and low humidity. Just enough instability that a lonely shower or sprinkle could still impact a few towns later this afternoon and early evening.

Just a few clouds for the remainder of the night with lows dipping around the mid 60s.

We’re then back into the sun on Friday with highs nearing the 90-degree mark. Humidity will remain tolerable until the BIX weekend.

For BIX runners Saturday morning it will be a bit warm and humid with temperatures around the mid 70s by 8am race time. The rest of the day, the mercury will continue to rise as high as 90 degrees. We’ll extend those same high temperatures on Sunday before a front slides in late that night into Monday. That same front is still expected to carry a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. Hopefully, a good drenching, right?

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

