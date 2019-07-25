× New Windsor Fair Rodeo & Horse Show Sweepstakes

The 80th Annual New Windsor Fair, Rodeo, and Horse Show will take place August 15-17, 2019 and we want you to come rodeo with us.

Register to win a prize package including 4 season passes, a sheet of ride tickets, and a $25 food voucher good at 1 of the 3 local food stands at the New Windsor Rodeo.

Just fill out the form below to register to win. Deadline for entry is August 11, 2019. One entry per person. Winner will be selected on August 12, 2019.

The New Windsor Fair and Rodeo will be held on Thursday, August 15th – Saturday, August 17th, 2019 in New Windsor, Illinois. This New Windsor rodeo is held at New Windsor Fairgrounds Rodeo Park and hosted by Hampton Rodeo Company.

General admission is $10 and children 12 and under are free! Featured events include Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Steer wrestling and more.

To learn more about the New Windsor Fair, please click here .

For sweepstakes rules click here.