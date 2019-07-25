Missing and Murdered in the Midwest podcast: Trudy Appleby

MISSING AND MURDERED IN THE MIDWEST: A podcast looking into crimes that made the headlines, starting in the Quad City area, and expanding throughout the Midwest. Podcast host and News 8 Executive Producer Toria Wilson, has dedicated her time into researching, and looking back at stories News 8 has reported on, on the murder cases that shocked us, and the missing persons cases that has left unanswered questions.

EPISODE ONE: Trudy Appleby was 11 years old when she went missing August 21, 1996. She was last seen getting into a grey or silver four door vehicle, with a swimming suit and towel in hand.

Since her disappearance nearly 23 years ago, her name has not fully left the headlines, and her face is still seen around the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

Just in the past few years, a person of interest has been named in her disappearance, and Moline Police say they believe it has found a key piece of evidence, that may help them crack this case open.

This episode’s podcast takes us all the way to the beginning of the investigation, the close calls police have had in solving this crime, the people directly impacted, and where the case stands today.

AND STAY TUNED: ‘Missing and Murdered’ will also have a side episode, called “Crime Chat”, where podcast host Toria Wilson, sits down with those who know these crimes first hand. She sits down with Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin, to talk about the Appleby case, including looking back in hindsight at the investigation, and gives us a hint with new information in its investigation.