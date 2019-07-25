× Man charged with 4th DWI after drunken lawn mower ride down Louisiana highway, police say

THIBODAUX, La. – A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the fourth time after allegedly riding a lawn mower drunk down the middle of a Louisiana highway, police said in a news release Thursday.

Thibodaux Police Department officers spotted 36-year-old Paul Hebert riding a Craftsman Riding Lawn Mower down Highway 1 around 9:30 p.m. on July 23.

Hebert showed signs of impairment as soon as the officers got him to stop his lawn mower, according to Sheriff Bryan Zeringue.

After refusing to submit to a field sobriety test, Hebert became irate, resisting the officers physically while making death threats and threatening to have them fired, the release said.

The officers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, but Hebert’s continued erratic behavior prevented the staff at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex from obtaining a sample, according to Zeringue.

Hebert was taken to a local hospital, where he was restrained by police while a blood sample was taken.

Hebert was arrested and charged with his fourth offense DWI and felony public intimidation and threats.

He is currently being held on a $21,000 bail, according to Zeringue.