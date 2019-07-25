× Geneseo man faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child

GENESEO, Illinois — A 22-year-old Geneseo man is in custody and accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, with the Department of Justice, Tristan Scott Blank is accused of coercing five minors to take part in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce images. This happened between April of 2016 through August of 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Blank was taken into custody on July 22, 2019. He remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. An initial trial date has been set for September 23.

If convicted, Attorney Milhiser said each count could be punishable of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.