Crews working to get Muscatine’s riverfront fountain back up and running

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Crews in Muscatine are working to get their "Mississippi Mist" fountain back up and running.

When flooding occurred, the fountain at Riverside Park was turned off. In late July 2019, crews from the Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation started removing Mississippi River mud from the pump house that services the fountain.

“Removing the mud is just the first step,” Richard Klimes, Parks & Recreation Director, said. “We then have to go through the process of cleaning, sanitizing, and checking to see if the system still works.”

Despite work being underway, there is no timeline for when the fountain will be running again. After the mud is cleaned, the fountain's equipment must be tested to make sure it's working properly and wasn't damaged by the floodwaters.

The Mississippi Mist fountain shoots water 30 feet into the air and is classified as a pool. When functioning, it runs from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.