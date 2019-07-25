× Baby boy born along busy Sterling, Illinois roadway

STERLING, Illinois — A road used by many Sterling-Rock Falls commuters became a nursery after a woman gave birth along the side of the road.

On Tuesday, July 23, Danielle Olalde and her boyfriend pulled over onto the side of East Lincolnway ready to give birth, according to a statement from the City of Sterling. A dispatcher, Toshia Paarman advised the couple to pull over.

Police arrived on scene to assist and were able to help deliver the baby boy. The officers on scene were Sgt. Joshua Weber, Officer Tabitha Justice, and Officer Alejandro Rivera. The baby came before EMS or firefighters were able to arrive.

“Mother and baby are doing great!” read the city’s statement.

The little boy was named Dominic Joshua, after Sgt. Joshua Weber.