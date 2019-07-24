Wildfires more than 2,000 miles away affect local air quality today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be another day with some haze and smoke in the skies, thanks to wildfires burning out of control in parts of Alaska and Alberta. The smoke will be drifted in our direction by relatively strong northwesterly winds in the 5,000-15,000 foot level. By the time the smoke gets here, some of it may sink closer to the ground giving us an opportunity to smell it.

Early Wednesday morning, we are already seeing elevated levels of ozone and particulate matter in the atmosphere. That will need to be monitored, especially for those with health concerns such as asthma, emphysema, or lung cancer.

As the wind direction changes away from the fires on Thursday and Friday, the smoky skies will be replaced by humidity. Air quality will improve as well.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen