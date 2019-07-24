× Updated registration cards coming to Clinton County voters ahead of first city/school combined election

CLINTON, Iowa– Clinton County voters can expect to receive registration cards with updated polling locations for the first-ever combined city/school elections.

Mailed in July ahead of the elections on November 5, 2019, the traditional city election polling locations will be used rather than the school election polling locations, according to Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections.

In Iowa, school elections were typically held in September in odd-numbered years, but the State Legislature approved a measure to combine school elections with the city elections held in November of odd-numbered years.

Officials recommend that voters review and save the cards for future reference. Voting records can be updated or corrected on the card and should be sent to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office.

A free app “WhereUVote — Clinton County” is also “a valuable tool for voters in November,” according to Van Lancker. For more information about the city/school election call the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.