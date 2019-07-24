× Slightly warmer… then more humid in the days ahead

Another beautiful summer day it has turned out to be with plenty of summer sun and more importantly, low humidity! Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Little change in the forecast come Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and humidity kept in check for another day.

Surface high pressure which has taken center stage the past several days across the Midwest will show signs of drifting east heading into the weekend. As it does, not only will temperatures be on track to reach around 90 but humidity values will creep higher as well. All this due to a return or southerly flow around the departing surface high which will increase our temperatures and humidity.

Bix runners come Saturday make sure to hydrate properly! Temperatures will start warm but not oppressive with readings in the lower 70s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be around 60 making the air feel tolerable.

Festivities for the BIX weekend should go on without a hitch as the next round of organized showers and thunderstorms is still on track to arrive Sunday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

