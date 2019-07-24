‘Skilled To Work’ career fair offers opportunities to learn skilled trades while getting paid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A career fair set up in Rock Island to give people a closer look at the building and construction trades.

On Saturday, July 20, a handful of unions set up booths at the "Organized Labor Career Fair" at Church of Peace United.

Local Union 25 Pipefitters and Plumbers hosted the fair. The unions offered paid apprenticeships so people can learn the trade while making a livable wage.

"I've been looking at the community around me," said organizer Sean Counihan. "There are people that are hungry, people that want work, people that are willing to work... and I said let's bring this message of the union to those people."

Another career fair was set for September at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island.