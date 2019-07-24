Only a handful of people know the secret recipe for the QCA’s #1 pork tenderloin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the Finale of our Good Morning Quad Cities "Best Pork Tenderloin" Poll. More than 4,200 people voted on WQAD.com -- choosing Spoonies Bar & Grill in London Mills, Illinois as the First Place Winner!

On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, Good Morning Quad Cities traveled south of the Spoon River to broadcast live from Spoonies. We got to go in their kitchen to see how they make their Pork Tenderloin Sandwich, which we learned is all based on a secret (click below) and a joke (click above):



Spoonies is not just known for their Pork Tenderloin Sandwich. They have some other special items on their menu that they showed off this morning, including a new take on the tenderloin:



Congratulations to Spoonies! Also, congratulations to our Second Place Winner - Stout's Irish Pub and Grill in Clinton, Iowa and our Third Place Winner - Don's Seafood, Chicken, and More in Sterling, Illinois.